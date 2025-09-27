Left Menu

Espirito Santo Takes Charge: West Ham's Bold Managerial Shift

West Ham United has appointed Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager after a disappointing start to the Premier League season under Graham Potter, who was sacked. Espirito Santo previously led Nottingham Forest to the Europa League but was released due to a strained relationship with the club's owner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:18 IST
In a decisive move, West Ham United has appointed Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager on a three-year contract following the sacking of Graham Potter. This announcement comes in the wake of a challenging start to the Premier League season for West Ham.

Espirito Santo, recently released by Nottingham Forest, returns to the Premier League aiming to revitalize West Ham's campaign. His departure from Forest was marred by an irreparable relationship with the club owner Evangelos Marinakis.

The first challenge for Espirito Santo is set against Everton, where former West Ham manager David Moyes awaits. West Ham's previous performances under Potter were disappointing, reflecting in their standing in the league and early exits from key competitions.

