Alcaraz reaches Japan Open quarterfinals and praises physio for ankle treatment

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the quarterfinals of the Japan Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Zizou Bergs on Saturday and then paid tribute to his physiotherapist following an ankle injury scare.

The top-ranked Alcaraz landed awkwardly on his left ankle during his opening match on Thursday and was unsure how he would feel against Bergs.

He held up well, saying he "could play normally," and set up a last-eight meeting with Brandon Nakashima of the United States.

"It was tough and it was a really important day and a half I had to recover as good as I could," Alcaraz said when asked about his ankle. "I have said it before and I will say it again, I have the best physio in the world, who I trust 100%.

''The work he has done for the ankle has been great. I could play normally, which is great. Sometimes I was worried about some movements, when I could feel the ankle, but in general I played some great tennis, a great match."

