Agha's Resilient Spirit as Pakistan Gears Up for Asia Cup Final
Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha emphasizes the importance of emotional expression in cricket as his team prepares for a high-pressure Asia Cup final against India. Despite the external noise and pressure, Agha remains focused on sportsmanship and strategy, aiming to claim victory without yielding to provocations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:30 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
As anticipation builds for the high-stakes Asia Cup final, Pakistan's skipper Salman Ali Agha has taken a firm stance on the conduct of his team, emphasizing the importance of channeling raw emotions on the field.
Fast bowler Haris Rauf's provocative antics had drawn attention in previous matches. However, Agha has chosen not to curb the aggression, considering it intrinsic to their game, as long as it's not disrespectful.
He acknowledged the weight of an India-Pakistan final, urging his team to focus on fundamentals and sportsmanship, ignoring external pressures, in pursuit of the coveted trophy.
