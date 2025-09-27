Agha's Resilient Spirit as Pakistan Gears Up for Asia Cup Final

As anticipation builds for the high-stakes Asia Cup final, Pakistan's skipper Salman Ali Agha has taken a firm stance on the conduct of his team, emphasizing the importance of channeling raw emotions on the field.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf's provocative antics had drawn attention in previous matches. However, Agha has chosen not to curb the aggression, considering it intrinsic to their game, as long as it's not disrespectful.

He acknowledged the weight of an India-Pakistan final, urging his team to focus on fundamentals and sportsmanship, ignoring external pressures, in pursuit of the coveted trophy.