Record-Breaking Triumphs at World Para Athletics Championships

Shailesh Kumar's unexpected victory at the World Para Athletics Championships has put India in the spotlight, as the athlete captured gold in the men's high jump T63 category. This remarkable achievement on Saturday not only broke the championship record but also marked a significant upset against the reigning Olympic champion, Ezra Frech.

Simultaneously, Thekra Alkaabi of the United Arab Emirates etched her name into the history books by shattering the world record in the women's 100m frame running event. Clocking a stunning 19.89 seconds, Alkaabi's performance dwarfed the previous record set earlier this year.

The event highlighted the unwavering determination of para-athletes who continue to push boundaries, showcasing diverse abilities and inspiring stories from around the globe. This year's championships served as a testament to the resilience and skill intrinsic to para sports.