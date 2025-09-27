Left Menu

England Clinches Historic Women’s Rugby World Cup Victory at Twickenham

England triumphed over Canada 33-13 to win the Women's Rugby World Cup at Twickenham, marking their third World Cup victory. The win follows a six-year streak of success, overcoming past final defeats. A record-breaking crowd witnessed the match, showcasing a milestone for women's rugby.

England solidified their dominance in women's rugby by defeating Canada 33-13 at Twickenham, clinching their third Women's Rugby World Cup title. This triumphant display continued their streak of excellence, having won 62 of their last 63 matches.

Overcoming past disappointments, including a previous World Cup final loss to New Zealand, England showcased unmatched skill and strategy. By halftime, they led 21-8, and continued to display formidable defense and offensive prowess, ultimately extending their record winning streak to 33 games.

The event marked a significant moment for women's rugby, highlighted by a record-setting crowd of 81,885 fans. Canada's initial lead was short-lived as England's Ellie Kildunne and Amy Cokayne scored pivotal tries that set the tone for the match. Spectators witnessed a historic day that celebrated the growing prominence of women's rugby.

