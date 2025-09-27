Left Menu

Pedal for Pride: HindAyan Joy Ride Honors Vijay Diwas

The HindAyan Joy Ride, a 20-km cycling event in Jaipur, will commemorate Vijay Diwas on December 7. Organized under the Fit India Movement, it invites both civilians and defense teams to honor India's 1971 military victory. Support is extended from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The HindAyan Joy Ride, a 20-km cycling event, has opened registrations in Jaipur, with the ride scheduled for December 7 to observe Vijay Diwas, marking India's 1971 military victory.

Commencing at Amar Jawan Jyoti, participants will pay tribute to martyrs before cycling towards Jawahar Circle and returning.

Organized under the Fit India Movement, the event enlists support from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, with plans to include local legislators and civilians for broader participation.

