Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Record-Breaking Performance Elevates South Africa in Rugby Championship

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored 37 points, breaking the Springboks record, leading South Africa to a 67-30 victory over Argentina. This win positions them atop the Rugby Championship standings. Despite Argentina's initial resilience, South Africa maintained their lead and will face them again in London next weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durban | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu delivered an exceptional performance, scoring 37 points to help defending champions South Africa secure a commanding 67-30 bonus-point win against Argentina. His remarkable feat included a hat-trick of tries, surpassing Percy Montgomery's record for the most points by a Springboks player in a single test.

South Africa dominated the Rugby Championship standings following this victory, pulling ahead of New Zealand, Australia, and Argentina. Argentina showed determination early, trailing closely with a score of 25-23 at halftime.

While the Springboks lead with 15 points, the championship remains contested, with New Zealand close behind. Argentina, however, is out of contention and will host South Africa in their final match in London next weekend.

