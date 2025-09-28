Left Menu

Wallabies Gear Up for Final Showdown Against All Blacks

Key players Will Skelton and Rob Valetini will rejoin the Wallabies for their final Rugby Championship match against New Zealand, despite Tate McDermott's injury setback. While Australia's Bledisloe Cup hopes have dimmed, a Rugby Championship title is still possible. Nic White postpones retirement to support the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 28-09-2025 07:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 07:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Will Skelton and Rob Valetini are set to rejoin the Wallabies for their Rugby Championship decider against New Zealand in Perth. Their return is timely, as scrumhalf Tate McDermott sustained a hamstring injury during Saturday's loss to the All Blacks, prompting Nic White to resume his duties despite planning retirement.

Australia's head coach, Joe Schmidt, expressed concern over McDermott's injury, describing Nic White as "the gift that keeps on giving." Despite another defeat, the Wallabies aim for their first Championship title since 2015, contingent on beating the All Blacks and an Argentina victory over South Africa.

The return of centre Josh Flook further strengthens the squad. Joe Schmidt emphasized the team's defensive lapses and called for improved performance, highlighting the necessity of better tackling and overall execution to seize all available opportunities in their upcoming clash.

