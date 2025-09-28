From Battlefield Survivor to Archery Champion: The Inspiring Journey of Toman Kumar

Toman Kumar, a 30-year-old CRPF constable, has emerged victorious at the World Archery Para Championships in South Korea, achieving a gold medal in the men's compound category. This triumph adds to his impressive tally of seven medals won in national and international paralympic events.

The road to success was fraught with challenges as he suffered life-altering injuries during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh in 2022. An IED blast severely injured Toman, resulting in the amputation of his left leg. Despite this setback, Toman's indomitable spirit led him to pursue para archery, starting his journey with the CRPF's National Centre for Divyang Empowerment in 2023.

Participating in multiple prestigious tournaments, Toman's story is a testament to resilience and dedication. The CRPF, the world's largest paramilitary force with 3.25 lakh personnel, continues to grapple with the risks of IED explosions, underscoring the challenges faced by those like Toman who push beyond their limits to serve the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)