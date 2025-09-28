Manhas Leads the Charge: A New Era for BCCI
Mithun Manhas, a former First-Class cricketer, was elected as the president of the BCCI, succeeding Roger Binny. Manhas, with extensive cricket and administrative experience, aims to leverage his expertise in his new role. The AGM also confirmed various appointments to bolster leadership within India's leading cricket authority.
Mithun Manhas, a former Delhi cricket captain, has been unanimously elected as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during its 94th Annual General Meeting. At 45, Manhas succeeds Roger Binny, marking the continuation of former cricketers holding the esteemed position.
Manhas, backed by his playing resume and administrative experience, particularly his involvement in Jammu and Kashmir State Cricket Association's management, emphasized his commitment to advancing the board's objectives. The AGM further sanctioned key appointments, reinforcing the board's strategic framework, with Devajit Saikia continuing as secretary and Arun Dhumal chairing the IPL Governing Council.
The meeting also reshaped the BCCI's selection panels. Former cricketers RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha were included in the men's team selection committee, while Amita Sharma took over as the women's selection panel chair. These developments reflect BCCI's ongoing strategy to integrate experienced cricketers into leadership roles.
