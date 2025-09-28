Left Menu

ISPL Season 3 Set to Dazzle with Expanded Teams and Star Owners

The Indian Street Premier League's third season returns with more excitement, featuring eight teams in Surat from January 9 to February 6, 2026. New teams from Ahmedabad and Delhi, owned by Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan, join the fray, enhancing player opportunities and grassroots talent development. The MVP winner bags a Porsche 911.

Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo/ISPL) . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is making a grand comeback for its third edition, set to captivate audiences with increased fervor from January 9 to February 6, 2026, in Surat. This pioneering tennis-ball T10 tournament features eight teams and promises to surpass its previous seasons' successes.

At a press conference attended by ISPL's core committee members, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar revealed that player registrations had surged from 18 lakh last year to 44 lakh, demonstrating the league's growing popularity. Bollywood icons Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan were introduced as team owners for the new Ahmedabad and Delhi franchises respectively, adding star power to the event.

The ISPL aims to transform Indian cricket by nurturing grassroots talent. The league has revamped its format by expanding team sizes to 18 players, including under-19 talents, and raising the team purse by 50% to ₹1.5 crore. These changes are set to provide emerging cricketers with an unprecedented platform to excel.

