Cricket Legend Mithun Manhas Takes Helm as BCCI President

In a pivotal moment for Indian cricket, Mithun Manhas has been elected as the 37th President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh extended his best wishes to Manhas, who succeeds Roger Binny following his resignation in August. The decision was made at the 94th Annual General Meeting of the board.

Harbhajan Singh is optimistic as the BCCI continues its tradition of electing former cricketers to lead. 'When a cricketer heads the body of cricket, his experience shines through, and it's a great decision,' Harbhajan noted. He emphasized that previous appointments of ex-players had provided them an opportunity to give back to the sport they love.

Manhas, who boasts an illustrious domestic career primarily with Delhi, never played for the Indian national team but has remained a steadfast figure in Indian cricket management. Post-retirement, he's been involved with several teams as a coach. 'It's a huge responsibility,' Manhas stated, promising to take Indian cricket forward with unwavering dedication.

