Cricket Legend Mithun Manhas Takes Helm as BCCI President

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has expressed confidence in Mithun Manhas continuing the BCCI's legacy as its new president. Manhas, elected at the 94th Annual BCCI Meeting, aims to enhance cricket facilities across India. Harbhajan praised BCCI's strategy of appointing former cricketers to the presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 18:40 IST
New BCCI President Mithun Manhas (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a pivotal moment for Indian cricket, Mithun Manhas has been elected as the 37th President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh extended his best wishes to Manhas, who succeeds Roger Binny following his resignation in August. The decision was made at the 94th Annual General Meeting of the board.

Harbhajan Singh is optimistic as the BCCI continues its tradition of electing former cricketers to lead. 'When a cricketer heads the body of cricket, his experience shines through, and it's a great decision,' Harbhajan noted. He emphasized that previous appointments of ex-players had provided them an opportunity to give back to the sport they love.

Manhas, who boasts an illustrious domestic career primarily with Delhi, never played for the Indian national team but has remained a steadfast figure in Indian cricket management. Post-retirement, he's been involved with several teams as a coach. 'It's a huge responsibility,' Manhas stated, promising to take Indian cricket forward with unwavering dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

