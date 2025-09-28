Left Menu

Return of Soumya Sarkar: A Strategic Boost for Bangladesh Against Afghanistan

Soumya Sarkar rejoins Bangladesh's T20I squad for the Afghanistan series after captain Litton Das's injury. Jaker Ali will lead in Das's absence. Sarkar's recent form bolsters a largely unchanged squad. The series starts on October 2 in Sharjah. Team management monitors Das's recovery closely.

Updated: 28-09-2025 19:37 IST
In a strategic shift, Soumya Sarkar has been recalled to Bangladesh's T20I squad for the upcoming series against Afghanistan. Sarkar replaces injured captain Litton Das, who was sidelined with a side strain during the Asia Cup.

Jaker Ali steps up to lead the team in Das's absence. Despite an underwhelming performance as a finisher in the Asia Cup, Ali is trusted to captain the side through the three-match series. Sarkar's inclusion, enriching the squad following his stellar performance in the National Cricket League, stands out in an otherwise consistent lineup.

As the series kicks off on October 2 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the timeline for Das's recovery remains uncertain. Bangladesh's team physio, Bayjedul Islam, confirms that the captain is undergoing rehabilitation after an MRI revealed a grade 1 strain on his left abdominal muscle. Meanwhile, Bangladesh hopes to overturn past defeats in Sharjah, including a recent loss to Afghanistan.

