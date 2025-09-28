Return of Soumya Sarkar: A Strategic Boost for Bangladesh Against Afghanistan

In a strategic shift, Soumya Sarkar has been recalled to Bangladesh's T20I squad for the upcoming series against Afghanistan. Sarkar replaces injured captain Litton Das, who was sidelined with a side strain during the Asia Cup.

Jaker Ali steps up to lead the team in Das's absence. Despite an underwhelming performance as a finisher in the Asia Cup, Ali is trusted to captain the side through the three-match series. Sarkar's inclusion, enriching the squad following his stellar performance in the National Cricket League, stands out in an otherwise consistent lineup.

As the series kicks off on October 2 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the timeline for Das's recovery remains uncertain. Bangladesh's team physio, Bayjedul Islam, confirms that the captain is undergoing rehabilitation after an MRI revealed a grade 1 strain on his left abdominal muscle. Meanwhile, Bangladesh hopes to overturn past defeats in Sharjah, including a recent loss to Afghanistan.