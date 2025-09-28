Left Menu

Comedian Steps Down After Ryder Cup Foul-Mouthed Chant

Heather McMahan, a comedian and master of ceremonies, resigned from her role at the Ryder Cup after joining in a vulgar chant directed at Europe's Rory McIlroy. The incident occurred at Bethpage Black's first tee, where enthusiastic fans were reportedly aiming verbal insults at the players.

28-09-2025
Heather McMahan, an American comedian, has stepped down from her role as master of ceremonies at the Ryder Cup after participating in a vulgar chant against Europe's Rory McIlroy. The PGA of America confirmed McMahan's resignation and her apology to McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe.

The incident unfolded early on Saturday at Bethpage Black's first tee, where McMahan joined the home crowd in chanting an offensive slogan targeting McIlroy. The highly spirited crowd has been fervently supporting the U.S. team, resorting to verbal assaults to gain a psychological edge over their European opponents.

Despite these provocations, McIlroy chose to remain diplomatic. He acknowledged the challenges of playing an away Ryder Cup and refrained from condemning the crowd's behavior, suggesting that spectators should be their own judges of their conduct.

