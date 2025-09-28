Comedian Steps Down After Ryder Cup Foul-Mouthed Chant

Heather McMahan, an American comedian, has stepped down from her role as master of ceremonies at the Ryder Cup after participating in a vulgar chant against Europe's Rory McIlroy. The PGA of America confirmed McMahan's resignation and her apology to McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe.

The incident unfolded early on Saturday at Bethpage Black's first tee, where McMahan joined the home crowd in chanting an offensive slogan targeting McIlroy. The highly spirited crowd has been fervently supporting the U.S. team, resorting to verbal assaults to gain a psychological edge over their European opponents.

Despite these provocations, McIlroy chose to remain diplomatic. He acknowledged the challenges of playing an away Ryder Cup and refrained from condemning the crowd's behavior, suggesting that spectators should be their own judges of their conduct.