Artem Dovbyk's Debut Goal Ignites Roma's Victory March

Artem Dovbyk's first goal for Roma catalyzed a 2-0 victory over Hellas Verona, propelling Roma to second in Serie A. Led by Gian Piero Gasperini, Roma maintains an impressive start to the season. Meanwhile, Fiorentina and Pisa continue to struggle for their inaugural Serie A win.

Updated: 28-09-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Artem Dovbyk marked his first Roma start with a decisive early goal, steering his team to a 2-0 triumph over Hellas Verona. This victory solidified Roma's position behind Serie A leaders Napoli.

Gian Piero Gasperini has expertly guided Roma, securing five wins from six games since departing Atalanta after nearly a decade.

Fiorentina and Pisa's shared quest for a Serie A win was marred by disallowed goals, ending in a stalemate. Meanwhile, Sassuolo celebrated a 3-1 victory over Udinese.

(With inputs from agencies.)

