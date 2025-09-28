Artem Dovbyk's Debut Goal Ignites Roma's Victory March

Artem Dovbyk marked his first Roma start with a decisive early goal, steering his team to a 2-0 triumph over Hellas Verona. This victory solidified Roma's position behind Serie A leaders Napoli.

Gian Piero Gasperini has expertly guided Roma, securing five wins from six games since departing Atalanta after nearly a decade.

Fiorentina and Pisa's shared quest for a Serie A win was marred by disallowed goals, ending in a stalemate. Meanwhile, Sassuolo celebrated a 3-1 victory over Udinese.

