Ruzhdi Shatters Shot Put Record, Secures Sixth Consecutive Gold

Bulgaria's Ruzhdi has stamped his dominance once again by claiming his sixth consecutive gold medal in the men's shot put F55 category at the World Para Athletics Championships, setting a new world record with a throw of 12.94m.

The event, which includes competitors with lower limb impairments, saw an eventful day with several world records being broken. Ruzhdi's remarkable performance was part of a thrilling morning session where Malaysia's Abdul Latif Romly and Ukraine's Volodymyr Ponomarenko also set new records in their respective events.

Despite intense competition, the championships demonstrated the extraordinary determination and talent in para sports, with seasoned athletes like Marcel Hug and Hannah Cockroft adding to their impressive track records.

