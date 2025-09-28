Ruzhdi Shatters Shot Put Record, Secures Sixth Consecutive Gold
Bulgaria's Ruzhdi achieved a record-breaking shot put throw of 12.94m in the World Para Athletics Championships, securing his sixth successive gold in the F55 event. The competition saw multiple world records shattered, including efforts from Malaysia's Abdul Latif Romly and Ukraine's Volodymyr Ponomarenko.
- Country:
- India
Bulgaria's Ruzhdi has stamped his dominance once again by claiming his sixth consecutive gold medal in the men's shot put F55 category at the World Para Athletics Championships, setting a new world record with a throw of 12.94m.
The event, which includes competitors with lower limb impairments, saw an eventful day with several world records being broken. Ruzhdi's remarkable performance was part of a thrilling morning session where Malaysia's Abdul Latif Romly and Ukraine's Volodymyr Ponomarenko also set new records in their respective events.
Despite intense competition, the championships demonstrated the extraordinary determination and talent in para sports, with seasoned athletes like Marcel Hug and Hannah Cockroft adding to their impressive track records.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kuldeep Yadav: Asia Cup's Record-Breaking Spin Wizard
Sahibzada Farhan's Record-Breaking Blitz Against India's Pace Ace
Shailesh Kumar Leaps to Gold: India's Triumph at World Para Athletics
Record-Breaking Evening at Saffronart: A Celebration of South Asian Masterpieces
World Records Shatter at New Delhi Para Athletics Championships