India Clinches Ninth Asia Cup Title
President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Team India on their Asia Cup victory in Dubai, where they defeated Pakistan by five wickets. She commended the team's dominance, as they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, and wished for their continued success.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 00:56 IST
Team India has emerged victorious in the Asia Cup cricket tournament, securing their ninth title after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai.
President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt congratulations to the team for maintaining an unbeaten record throughout the competition and demonstrating their dominance in the sport.
Murmu expressed hope for the team's continued success, emphasizing the pride and joy that the consecutive victories bring to the nation.
