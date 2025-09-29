Left Menu

Trophy Tensions: India Rejects ACC Chairman's Presentation

Tensions flared after India's cricket team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's interior minister. Amid chants and a possible protest, the ceremony became chaotic. The Indian team's actions underscored the strained relations, culminating in high drama post-match.

In a dramatic turn of events, India's cricket team declined to accept the Asia Cup trophy from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's interior minister. This decision injected tension into what should have been a celebratory award ceremony on Sunday.

As the Indian players stood their ground, refusing to move closer to Naqvi, the presentation ceremony faced prolonged delays. The scene further unfolded with Indian fans loudly expressing disapproval by chanting 'Bharat Maata Ki Jai'. Rumors circulated that the Indian team would officially lodge a protest if Naqvi attempted to hand over the trophy.

The scenario reflects the broader diplomatic tensions between the two nations. Naqvi's recent comments and actions, including controversial online posts, added to the friction and underlined the complexity of sports diplomacy in the region.

