Left Menu

Monday Sports Line-Up: From Cricket Battles to Kabaddi Thrills

This content outlines the sports schedule for Monday, September 29, featuring events in cricket, shooting, para-athletics, athletics, football, kabaddi, and aquatics. Highlights include the Asia Cup and Women's World Cup in Guwahati, along with national and international sporting events across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 09:10 IST
Monday Sports Line-Up: From Cricket Battles to Kabaddi Thrills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The sports enthusiasts are in for an exciting Monday, September 29, as a series of high-profile events are scheduled across various disciplines. Cricket fans can look forward to stories from the Asia Cup and a preview of the Women's World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

Shooting aficionados will focus on the Junior World Cup taking place in New Delhi, while para-athletics followers can gear up for the World Championships, also hosted in the capital. The National Open Championships in Ranchi will be the center of attention for athletics fans.

Moreover, Indian football narratives and the Pro Kabaddi League promise thrilling tales, while aquatics take the stage with the Asian Championships in Ahmedabad. Each sport will present a unique story, reiterating India's vibrant sports culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Showdown at the White House: Government Shutdown Looms

Showdown at the White House: Government Shutdown Looms

 United States
2
Victory Illuminated: India's Asia Cup Triumph

Victory Illuminated: India's Asia Cup Triumph

 India
3
Lupin Expands Visionary Horizon with VISUfarma Acquisition

Lupin Expands Visionary Horizon with VISUfarma Acquisition

 India
4
Tense Diplomacy: Trump and Netanyahu's Crucial Meeting Amid Gaza Conflict

Tense Diplomacy: Trump and Netanyahu's Crucial Meeting Amid Gaza Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025