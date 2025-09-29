Monday Sports Line-Up: From Cricket Battles to Kabaddi Thrills
This content outlines the sports schedule for Monday, September 29, featuring events in cricket, shooting, para-athletics, athletics, football, kabaddi, and aquatics. Highlights include the Asia Cup and Women's World Cup in Guwahati, along with national and international sporting events across India.
- Country:
- India
The sports enthusiasts are in for an exciting Monday, September 29, as a series of high-profile events are scheduled across various disciplines. Cricket fans can look forward to stories from the Asia Cup and a preview of the Women's World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati.
Shooting aficionados will focus on the Junior World Cup taking place in New Delhi, while para-athletics followers can gear up for the World Championships, also hosted in the capital. The National Open Championships in Ranchi will be the center of attention for athletics fans.
Moreover, Indian football narratives and the Pro Kabaddi League promise thrilling tales, while aquatics take the stage with the Asian Championships in Ahmedabad. Each sport will present a unique story, reiterating India's vibrant sports culture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Michigan Church in Deadly Shooting and Fire
Tragedy Strikes Michigan: Church Shooting Claims Lives
Tragedy at the Altar: A Chronicle of Church Shootings in the US
Tragedy Strikes: Mass Shooting at Michigan Mormon Church
Shailesh Kumar Leaps to Gold: India's Triumph at World Para Athletics