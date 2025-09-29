Monday Sports Line-Up: From Cricket Battles to Kabaddi Thrills

The sports enthusiasts are in for an exciting Monday, September 29, as a series of high-profile events are scheduled across various disciplines. Cricket fans can look forward to stories from the Asia Cup and a preview of the Women's World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

Shooting aficionados will focus on the Junior World Cup taking place in New Delhi, while para-athletics followers can gear up for the World Championships, also hosted in the capital. The National Open Championships in Ranchi will be the center of attention for athletics fans.

Moreover, Indian football narratives and the Pro Kabaddi League promise thrilling tales, while aquatics take the stage with the Asian Championships in Ahmedabad. Each sport will present a unique story, reiterating India's vibrant sports culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)