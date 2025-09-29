Left Menu

Drama on the Fairways: The Emotional Ups and Downs of the Ryder Cup 2023

Harris English was set to compete in the Ryder Cup but became a spectator when Viktor Hovland withdrew due to injury. The U.S. team had to withdraw English as per rules. While Europe retained the Cup, some called for a rule change. Despite challenges, Europe took the victory.

Updated: 29-09-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 09:30 IST
Amidst anticipations and unforeseen setbacks, the Ryder Cup 2023 witnessed an emotional rollercoaster for both teams. Harris English, preparing for his match play, was informed he would not participate due to Viktor Hovland's neck injury-induced withdrawal. Under current rules, the U.S. had to select a player to sit out, making English a bystander.

Throughout the weekend, emotions ran high. Keegan Bradley, U.S. captain, voiced the need for a rule revision, suggesting that such withdrawals should potentially result in forfeits or alternates stepping in. Despite unforeseen challenges, Europe secured the Ryder Cup, thanks in part to Tyrrell Hatton's crucial half-point win.

The competition ended with Europe victorious yet again, despite only winning a single match on the final singles day. Their single victory, by Ludvig Åberg, was pivotal, marking a rare tie-breaker in the history of the competition. English, though unable to play his desired role, expressed pride in his teammates' spirited efforts.

