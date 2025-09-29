Victory Illuminated: India's Asia Cup Triumph

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his congratulations to the Indian cricket team on Monday for securing victory in the Asia Cup against Pakistan.

The intense match unfolded on Sunday in Dubai, culminating in a remarkable win by India, who claimed their ninth Asia Cup title by defeating Pakistan by five wickets.

Political leaders and public figures joined in celebrating this triumph. Yogi Adityanath expressed his pride in a heartfelt social media post, while Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, emphasized the power of unity behind the team's success. The Uttar Pradesh Police also celebrated Team India's illustrious achievement.