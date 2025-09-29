Left Menu

Telugu Cricket Star Tilak Varma Shines in Asia Cup Triumph

Andhra Pradesh leaders praised cricketer Tilak Varma for his exceptional innings in the Asia Cup final, highlighting his composure and skill under pressure. Varma's performance was instrumental in India's victory over Pakistan. Both leaders applauded his consistent brilliance, which embodies the determination of Telugu youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:13 IST
Telugu Cricket Star Tilak Varma Shines in Asia Cup Triumph
Tilak Varma
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling Asia Cup final, Indian cricketer Tilak Varma stole the spotlight with a match-winning performance against Pakistan. This victory brought commendations from Andhra Pradesh's prominent leaders, who acknowledged his composure and brilliance under pressure.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed Varma's remarkable innings, noting his inspiration to Telugu youth, embodying their spirit and determination. Naidu expressed how Varma's efforts made the entire state proud, posting his congratulations on 'X'.

YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated the team, specifically lauding Varma's crucial role and consistent excellence throughout the tournament. With such praise, Varma's contribution to India's ninth Asia Cup triumph was both acknowledged and celebrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ganesh Consumer Products Faces Bumpy Market Entry With Discounted Debut

Ganesh Consumer Products Faces Bumpy Market Entry With Discounted Debut

 India
2
Urgent Call for Maharashtra Legislature to Address Flood Crisis

Urgent Call for Maharashtra Legislature to Address Flood Crisis

 India
3
Burning Issue: Spain's Fiery Battle with Wildfires

Burning Issue: Spain's Fiery Battle with Wildfires

 Global
4
Tragic Train Accident Sparks Protest in West Bengal

Tragic Train Accident Sparks Protest in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025