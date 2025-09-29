Telugu Cricket Star Tilak Varma Shines in Asia Cup Triumph

In a thrilling Asia Cup final, Indian cricketer Tilak Varma stole the spotlight with a match-winning performance against Pakistan. This victory brought commendations from Andhra Pradesh's prominent leaders, who acknowledged his composure and brilliance under pressure.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hailed Varma's remarkable innings, noting his inspiration to Telugu youth, embodying their spirit and determination. Naidu expressed how Varma's efforts made the entire state proud, posting his congratulations on 'X'.

YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated the team, specifically lauding Varma's crucial role and consistent excellence throughout the tournament. With such praise, Varma's contribution to India's ninth Asia Cup triumph was both acknowledged and celebrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)