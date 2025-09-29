Trophy Tensions: India Declines Asia Cup Presentation

In a dramatic turn of events, India's triumph at the Asia Cup was overshadowed when the team declined to accept the trophy from Pakistan's interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi. The gesture came amid existing tensions between the two countries following a brief military conflict.

The final match saw India emerging victorious over Pakistan with a five-wicket win, aided by batsman Tilak Varma's remarkable performance. However, the celebration was marred when Indian players refused to shake hands and ended up celebrating with an imagined trophy on stage.

As the presentation ceremony was cut short, Indian cricket board secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the refusal, citing Naqvi's dual role as Asian Cricket Council President and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman. This unprecedented event has sparked strong reactions from both sides, highlighting the intersection of politics and sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)