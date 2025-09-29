Tamaiti Williams Returns to Perth with All Blacks for High-Stakes Rugby Showdown

New Zealand prop Tamaiti Williams has returned to Perth, the city where he grew up, to a warm reception from family and friends. However, as the All Blacks gear up for a crucial Rugby Championship clash against Australia at Perth Stadium, Williams is focused on the task ahead.

The match presents a significant opportunity for the All Blacks, who must defeat the Wallabies to keep their championship hopes alive. Williams, stepping in for injured prop Ethan de Groot, is aware of the high expectations as he slots into Scott Robertson's lineup.

Despite the allure of catching up with family, Williams stresses that this tour is strictly business. "When you sign your arrival card, make sure you tick business, not holidays," he remarked, indicating his determination. The Wallabies, strengthened by returning players Will Skelton and Rob Valetini, pose a formidable challenge, yet Williams remains optimistic about the All Blacks' chances.

