Trophy Tensions: India-Pakistan Cricket Clash Escalates Beyond the Field

The Asia Cup cricket final turned into a diplomatic debacle as India refused to accept the trophy from PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi. The rejection was rooted in political tensions between the two nations, as Naqvi's history-laden comments further inflamed the situation. Despite the chaos, India's victory over Pakistan shone through.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 12:58 IST
Trophy Tensions: India-Pakistan Cricket Clash Escalates Beyond the Field
PC Chief and Pak Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A diplomatic storm brewed after India's cricket team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board Chief and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, amidst heightened political tensions following their victory in Dubai.

Naqvi, whose remarks regarding historical military conflicts were deemed incendiary, faced further embarrassment as Indian fans jeered during the post-match ceremony. Despite the official ceremony delay, Indian players departed with individual accolades, snubbing Naqvi.

Accusations flew, igniting contentious exchanges on social media, with authorities from both cricketing nations accused of politicizing the sport. India's symbolic gesture of posing with an imaginary trophy marked their defiance and underscored frequent sporting victories over Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

