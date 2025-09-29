Trophy Tensions: India-Pakistan Cricket Clash Escalates Beyond the Field
The Asia Cup cricket final turned into a diplomatic debacle as India refused to accept the trophy from PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi. The rejection was rooted in political tensions between the two nations, as Naqvi's history-laden comments further inflamed the situation. Despite the chaos, India's victory over Pakistan shone through.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A diplomatic storm brewed after India's cricket team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board Chief and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, amidst heightened political tensions following their victory in Dubai.
Naqvi, whose remarks regarding historical military conflicts were deemed incendiary, faced further embarrassment as Indian fans jeered during the post-match ceremony. Despite the official ceremony delay, Indian players departed with individual accolades, snubbing Naqvi.
Accusations flew, igniting contentious exchanges on social media, with authorities from both cricketing nations accused of politicizing the sport. India's symbolic gesture of posing with an imaginary trophy marked their defiance and underscored frequent sporting victories over Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We took this call on the ground. No one told us to do this: Suryakumar on not accepting Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi.
Will lodge protest with ICC against ACC chairperson Mohsin Naqvi's act: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on India being denied Asia Cup trophy.
Indian team refuses to accept Asia Cup winners' trophy from Pakistan minister and ACC head Mohsin Naqvi.
Asia Cup trophy not awarded to champions India after they refuse to accept it from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi.
Taliban Releases U.S. Citizen Amid Rising Diplomatic Tensions