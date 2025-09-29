Rodri's Knee Concerns Cloud Manchester City's Champions League Hopes

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has raised alarms regarding his fitness ahead of the team's Champions League fixture against Monaco, as he reports pain in the same knee that suffered an ACL injury last season.

Rodri, who was notably absent from City's 5-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League, cited discomfort that forced him to withdraw from the lineup following a training session. City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the ongoing concerns, acknowledging Rodri's limitations due to the nagging injury.

Having missed significant time last year that coincided with City's failure to defend their Premier League crown, Rodri's condition is pivotal. As City prepares to face Monaco, the team's prospects may hinge on his recovery and ability to play without discomfort.

(With inputs from agencies.)