Left Menu

Rodri's Knee Concerns Cloud Manchester City's Champions League Hopes

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is experiencing knee pain in the same knee previously injured, raising fitness concerns for the Champions League match against Monaco. After withdrawing from a Premier League game against Burnley, his absence could impact City's chances, as his previous injury affected their title defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:10 IST
Rodri's Knee Concerns Cloud Manchester City's Champions League Hopes
Rodri
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has raised alarms regarding his fitness ahead of the team's Champions League fixture against Monaco, as he reports pain in the same knee that suffered an ACL injury last season.

Rodri, who was notably absent from City's 5-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League, cited discomfort that forced him to withdraw from the lineup following a training session. City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the ongoing concerns, acknowledging Rodri's limitations due to the nagging injury.

Having missed significant time last year that coincided with City's failure to defend their Premier League crown, Rodri's condition is pivotal. As City prepares to face Monaco, the team's prospects may hinge on his recovery and ability to play without discomfort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Labour Party's Crisis: Struggling to Reconnect

Labour Party's Crisis: Struggling to Reconnect

 Global
2
Odisha Cabinet Approves Groundbreaking Amendments and Initiatives for Progress

Odisha Cabinet Approves Groundbreaking Amendments and Initiatives for Progre...

 India
3
French Court Reopens Case on Air France Flight AF447 Tragedy

French Court Reopens Case on Air France Flight AF447 Tragedy

 Global
4
Germany Awaits U.S. Tariff Decisions on Pharmaceuticals and Trucks

Germany Awaits U.S. Tariff Decisions on Pharmaceuticals and Trucks

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025