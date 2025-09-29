Left Menu

Legal Battle on the Track: McLaren Racing vs. Alex Palou

McLaren Racing is suing Alex Palou for nearly $20 million over a failed contract agreement. The team claims significant financial loss due to Palou staying with Chip Ganassi Racing. Palou, a four-time IndyCar champion, argues the damages claimed are overstated. The trial is set to conclude in November.

McLaren Racing is embroiled in a legal dispute with Alex Palou, seeking nearly $20 million in damages after the driver's aborted move to the team. The lawsuit, based in London, pits the famed Formula One outfit against the Spanish IndyCar star.

McLaren, a dominant force in Formula One, anticipated notable success with Palou, having claimed their first constructors' title since 1998 last year. However, Palou stayed with Chip Ganassi Racing, securing three consecutive IndyCar titles, which McLaren argues cost them potential success and financial gain.

Palou's legal representatives counter that McLaren's financial claims are exaggerated, stating the team has mitigated losses, and contend the lawsuit is McLaren's attempt to unfairly penalize Palou. The proceedings, featuring testimony from McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Palou, are expected to conclude in November.

