India Rethinks Strategy for Women's World Cup Opener

India is set to reconsider its strategy for the ICC Women's World Cup opener against Sri Lanka, given the batting-friendly pitch conditions at ACA Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, the site of previous high-scoring IPL matches.

Historically spinners have been India's mainstay, but the return of pacer Renuka Singh could shift the balance towards a seamer-heavy attack. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur aims to find the right combination, considering the spin strength and evaluating whether to include both Radha Yadav and Sneh Rana.

The Indian team, excited and keen to leverage home conditions in front of a supportive audience, acknowledges the new challenges presented by the pitch's character, promising an exhilarating match for fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)