Mohsin Naqvi Under Fire: The Tumultuous Saga of Pakistan's Cricketing Defeat

Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is currently at the center of controversy following Pakistan's third consecutive loss to India in the Asia Cup. Public outcry on social media has been vociferous, with fans calling for Naqvi's immediate removal from his position.

In the aftermath of Sunday's final, where Pakistan succumbed to India, Naqvi faced the indignity of Indian players refusing to accept the winner's trophy from him. Critics, including political figures, have accused Naqvi of mismanagement, with influential voices such as Moonis Elahi decrying his leadership as catastrophic for Pakistan cricket.

This crisis extends beyond sports, drawing political parallels and prompting allegations of favoritism and unjust player exclusions. Among the most vocal critics is former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair, who claims premier players like Babar Azam and Rizwan were sidelined under Naqvi's tenure. The turmoil has deepened resentment towards the cricket board, linking it to broader governance issues in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)