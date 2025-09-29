India Gears Up for ICC Women's World Cup with Positive Spirits

In anticipation of the ICC Women's World Cup opener on Monday against Sri Lanka at Guwahati, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has stressed the importance of a positive mindset for her team. Kaur drew attention to the promising skills of Assamese batter Uma Chetry, who is eager to shine at this marquee event.

India, twice finalists in the 2005 and 2017 editions, approaches the World Cup following a recent home series loss to Australia. Despite a heavy defeat in a warm-up match against England, the team has shown resilience, winning 25 of their last 38 ODIs since last year's group stage exit. Chetry, set to potentially make her ODI debut, impressed with aggressive half-century scores in warm-ups.

Kaur, speaking passionately in a press conference, described this tournament as India's prime opportunity to secure a world title. Highlighting their improved performance across all cricket formats, she remains optimistic about their prospects. Playing on home soil, the team is keenly aware of the advantages, yet Kaur underlines the need to maintain focus and adaptability, particularly with strategies involving spinners and conditions such as Guwahati's dew factor.

