FIFA Fines El Salvador for Discriminatory Fan Behavior
The Salvadoran Football Federation (FESFUT) has been fined $62,715 by FIFA due to racist behavior by fans during a match against Suriname. Additionally, the next game must have a 15% stadium capacity reduction. FESFUT vows to combat discrimination alongside FIFA and other bodies.
FIFA has imposed a financial penalty on the Salvadoran Football Federation (FESFUT) following incidents of racist and discriminatory behavior by fans during a World Cup 2026 qualifying match against Suriname.
The fine, amounting to $62,715, is designated for a pre-approved anti-discrimination program. Additionally, FIFA mandates that the next official match for El Salvador be played with at least a 15% reduction in stadium capacity, specifically targeting areas behind the goals.
The incidents occurred during a match at Cuscatlan stadium, where fans allegedly directed racist gestures towards Surinamese players. FESFUT emphasizes its opposition to discrimination and its collaboration with FIFA to foster a respectful, united environment in Salvadoran soccer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
