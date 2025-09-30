Left Menu

FIFA Fines El Salvador for Discriminatory Fan Behavior

The Salvadoran Football Federation (FESFUT) has been fined $62,715 by FIFA due to racist behavior by fans during a match against Suriname. Additionally, the next game must have a 15% stadium capacity reduction. FESFUT vows to combat discrimination alongside FIFA and other bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 03:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

FIFA has imposed a financial penalty on the Salvadoran Football Federation (FESFUT) following incidents of racist and discriminatory behavior by fans during a World Cup 2026 qualifying match against Suriname.

The fine, amounting to $62,715, is designated for a pre-approved anti-discrimination program. Additionally, FIFA mandates that the next official match for El Salvador be played with at least a 15% reduction in stadium capacity, specifically targeting areas behind the goals.

The incidents occurred during a match at Cuscatlan stadium, where fans allegedly directed racist gestures towards Surinamese players. FESFUT emphasizes its opposition to discrimination and its collaboration with FIFA to foster a respectful, united environment in Salvadoran soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

