FIFA Fines El Salvador for Discriminatory Fan Behavior

FIFA has imposed a financial penalty on the Salvadoran Football Federation (FESFUT) following incidents of racist and discriminatory behavior by fans during a World Cup 2026 qualifying match against Suriname.

The fine, amounting to $62,715, is designated for a pre-approved anti-discrimination program. Additionally, FIFA mandates that the next official match for El Salvador be played with at least a 15% reduction in stadium capacity, specifically targeting areas behind the goals.

The incidents occurred during a match at Cuscatlan stadium, where fans allegedly directed racist gestures towards Surinamese players. FESFUT emphasizes its opposition to discrimination and its collaboration with FIFA to foster a respectful, united environment in Salvadoran soccer.

