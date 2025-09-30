Maxwell’s Untimely Injury Rattles Australia's T20 Line-Up
Glenn Maxwell, Australia's key all-rounder, is out of the T20 series against New Zealand with a fractured wrist, replaced by Josh Philippe. This comes amid other team setbacks, including Cameron Green's focus on Ashes and missing players due to injuries and personal commitments. Maxwell's injury occurred during net practice.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's cricket squad faced a major blow with Glenn Maxwell being ruled out of the T20 series against New Zealand. The seasoned all-rounder suffered a wrist fracture during a net session at Mount Maunganui, struck by a Mitchell Owen drive.
As a result, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe steps in as Maxwell's replacement for the series starting Wednesday at Bay Oval. Maxwell's injury comes alongside other challenges, with Josh Inglis also sidelined due to a calf injury, prompting the selection of Alex Carey. Additionally, players like Cameron Green and Pat Cummins are absent due to personal and fitness reasons, adding to Australia's challenges.
Maxwell, a pivotal player, had recently showcased his prowess with an unbeaten half-century against South Africa. Despite this setback, the team remains optimistic about Maxwell's recovery, messaging resilience amidst adversity. His replacement, Philippe, known for his impressive performance in the Big Bash League, joins with high expectations.
ALSO READ
Orange Roughy Catch Limits Slashed to Safeguard Fisheries in New Zealand
New Parent Boost Visa Offers Five-Year Stay for Families in New Zealand
New Zealand's Thrilling Bronze Victory at Women’s Rugby World Cup
Harmanpreet Kaur Leads India to Victory Over New Zealand in Warm-Up Match
New Zealand's Bronze Triumph at Women's Rugby World Cup