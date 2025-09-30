Jannik Sinner Eyes China Open Glory with Hardcourt Mastery
Jannik Sinner continues to demonstrate his dominance on hardcourts, advancing to his third consecutive China Open final. Sinner defeated Alex de Minaur in a gripping three-set match. He will face either Learner Tien or Daniil Medvedev in the final, aiming for yet another hardcourt victory this season.
Jannik Sinner showcased his continued hardcourt prowess during the Asian swing by defeating Australian third seed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, securing a berth in his third consecutive China Open final.
The four-time Grand Slam winner is set to face either American young talent Learner Tien or former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the title match. 'I have a night to recover, and I believe I will be ready,' stated Sinner.
Sinner's journey to the final began with a strong start, taking a commanding lead by breaking De Minaur's serve. Despite challenges in the second set, Sinner regained control in the decider, resulting in another impressive victory on the hardcourt circuit.
