Jannik Sinner Eyes China Open Glory with Hardcourt Mastery

Jannik Sinner showcased his continued hardcourt prowess during the Asian swing by defeating Australian third seed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, securing a berth in his third consecutive China Open final.

The four-time Grand Slam winner is set to face either American young talent Learner Tien or former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the title match. 'I have a night to recover, and I believe I will be ready,' stated Sinner.

Sinner's journey to the final began with a strong start, taking a commanding lead by breaking De Minaur's serve. Despite challenges in the second set, Sinner regained control in the decider, resulting in another impressive victory on the hardcourt circuit.

