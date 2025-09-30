Clash of Titans: India vs Sri Lanka in Women's World Cup Opener

In a high-stakes opener of the ICC Women's World Cup, Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Athapaththu opted to bowl first upon winning the toss against India on Tuesday.

India, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, is determined to secure their first-ever ICC title. Kaur expressed a preference to bowl as well, confident in her bowling lineup's ability to handle the match.

With the pitch promising good conditions and impending dew, Athapaththu's team strategy highlights seven batters. Both squads, packed with talent and resolve, are set to deliver an exciting contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)