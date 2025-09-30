Varun Chakravarthy's Crucial Role in India's Asia Cup Triumph

India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy emerged as a key player in the Asia Cup 2025, entrusted by head coach Gautam Gambhir and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav to handle critical overs both in the powerplay and the death. Chakravarthy's masterful performance, claiming seven wickets in six matches with an average of 20.42, was instrumental in India's path to victory.

Reflecting on his pivotal role, Chakravarthy expressed his pride in contributing to Team India's success. "I'm very glad to be doing this role," he said in a BCCI video. Tilak Varma's disciplined unbeaten 69 further steered India towards a five-wicket triumph over Pakistan in the gripping Asia Cup final. Reacting to India's nail-biting victory, Chakravarthy noted the initial batting struggles but praised Tilak, Sanju Samson, and others for orchestrating a resilient chase.

Sanju Samson, reflecting on his vital innings, said, "I was a stable guy today, absorbing pressure and focusing on playing my game." Pakistan's promising start, led by an 84-run opening partnership, was dismantled by the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, supported by Jasprit Bumrah. India's chase faced early hurdles, but the partnership between Tilak Varma and Samson, followed by Shivam Dube's fireworks, secured a historic win. Rinku Singh sealed victory in his Asia Cup debut, marking India's second T20I title in the tournament.

