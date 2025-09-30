Ricardo Pepi's Injury Casts Doubt on Upcoming Friendlies

United States forward Ricardo Pepi faces uncertainty for his inclusion in forthcoming friendlies against Ecuador and Australia due to a leg injury picked up during a recent match for his club, PSV Eindhoven.

Pepi suffered a minor strain in his thigh during the first half of Eindhoven's 2-1 win over Excelsior in the Eredivisie on Saturday, as confirmed by the club.

The setback follows a knee injury from January that already cost him appearances in the Gold Cup and friendly matches against South Korea and Japan. Pepi will also miss PSV's Champions League clash at Bayer Leverkusen, questioning his fitness ahead of matches against Ecuador on October 11 and Australia on October 15.

