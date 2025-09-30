Ricardo Pepi's Injury Casts Doubt on Upcoming Friendlies
United States forward Ricardo Pepi is uncertain for upcoming friendlies against Ecuador and Australia after a minor thigh strain during a club match for PSV Eindhoven. This is a setback after his previous knee injury in January. Pepi will also miss the UEFA Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen.
- Country:
- Netherlands
United States forward Ricardo Pepi faces uncertainty for his inclusion in forthcoming friendlies against Ecuador and Australia due to a leg injury picked up during a recent match for his club, PSV Eindhoven.
Pepi suffered a minor strain in his thigh during the first half of Eindhoven's 2-1 win over Excelsior in the Eredivisie on Saturday, as confirmed by the club.
The setback follows a knee injury from January that already cost him appearances in the Gold Cup and friendly matches against South Korea and Japan. Pepi will also miss PSV's Champions League clash at Bayer Leverkusen, questioning his fitness ahead of matches against Ecuador on October 11 and Australia on October 15.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maxwell’s Untimely Injury Rattles Australia's T20 Line-Up
Clash of Titans: Australia vs New Zealand in ICC Women's World Cup
Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Rebounces with Victory Over Australia
Ecuador’s Deforestation-Free Coffee Partnership Named GAEA Awards Finalist
Australia's Quiet Diplomacy: Albanese Meets King Charles