Yogesh Kathuniya: The Journey of Perseverance and Silver Linings

Yogesh Kathuniya secured another silver medal at the World Para Athletics Championships, continuing his streak of podium finishes since 2019. Despite unable to surpass Brazilian Claudiney Batista's gold-winning throws, Kathuniya remains optimistic. Diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome at nine, he overcame obstacles with family support, emphasizing empathy in para sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:29 IST
Yogesh Kathuniya
  • Country:
  • India

Yogesh Kathuniya has yet again demonstrated his athletic prowess by securing a silver medal in the men's F56 discus throw at the World Para Athletics Championships. The 28-year-old clinched the silver with a personal best throw of 42.49m, maintaining his remarkable consistency on the global stage.

Despite his impressive performance, Kathuniya has frequently finished behind Brazilian champion Claudiney Batista, who captured gold with a throw of 45.67m. Reflecting on his accomplishments, Kathuniya expressed contentment with his performance and optimism for the future, remarking on the unique joy of competing in front of family and fans.

Having overcome significant physical challenges from a young age, Kathuniya stands as a testament to determination and resilience. Diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome at nine, he overcame the prognosis of immobility with his mother's help. He now calls for greater support and empathy for para-athletes in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

