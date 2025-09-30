Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Advances to Third Consecutive China Open Final

Jannik Sinner showcased his hardcourt prowess, overcoming Alex de Minaur to reach his third consecutive China Open final. The Italian now faces American teenager Learner Tien. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev, hampered by cramps, retired in the semi-final, paving the way for Tien to his first ATP tour final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:15 IST
Jannik Sinner Advances to Third Consecutive China Open Final
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner cemented his status as a hardcourt powerhouse with a grueling victory over Australian third seed Alex de Minaur in the China Open. The Italian star emerged triumphant with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 scoreline to secure a spot in his third consecutive final at this prestigious tournament.

In the highly anticipated final, Sinner will face 19-year-old American sensation Learner Tien. Tien advanced after former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev retired from their semi-final match due to cramps while trailing 7-5, 5-7, 0-4. "It's not how you want to progress, but I'm thrilled to be in the final," Tien expressed, looking forward to his next challenge.

Sinner's journey to the final was not without challenges, as he was pushed by De Minaur but managed to break early in the decider to seal his win. The match witnessed intense rallies and high-level competition, with Sinner ultimately raising his game to outlast his opponent and continue his dominance on hardcourts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyber Fraud Duo Busted in Job Scam Targeting Youth

Cyber Fraud Duo Busted in Job Scam Targeting Youth

 India
2
UK Reforms Education for Higher-Level Skills with Apprenticeships

UK Reforms Education for Higher-Level Skills with Apprenticeships

 United Kingdom
3
Mizuho Secures Full Ownership of Beijing Securities Firm

Mizuho Secures Full Ownership of Beijing Securities Firm

 China
4
Tilak Varma's Heroics Celebrated by Telangana CM

Tilak Varma's Heroics Celebrated by Telangana CM

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025