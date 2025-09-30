Jannik Sinner Advances to Third Consecutive China Open Final
Jannik Sinner showcased his hardcourt prowess, overcoming Alex de Minaur to reach his third consecutive China Open final. The Italian now faces American teenager Learner Tien. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev, hampered by cramps, retired in the semi-final, paving the way for Tien to his first ATP tour final.
Jannik Sinner cemented his status as a hardcourt powerhouse with a grueling victory over Australian third seed Alex de Minaur in the China Open. The Italian star emerged triumphant with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 scoreline to secure a spot in his third consecutive final at this prestigious tournament.
In the highly anticipated final, Sinner will face 19-year-old American sensation Learner Tien. Tien advanced after former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev retired from their semi-final match due to cramps while trailing 7-5, 5-7, 0-4. "It's not how you want to progress, but I'm thrilled to be in the final," Tien expressed, looking forward to his next challenge.
Sinner's journey to the final was not without challenges, as he was pushed by De Minaur but managed to break early in the decider to seal his win. The match witnessed intense rallies and high-level competition, with Sinner ultimately raising his game to outlast his opponent and continue his dominance on hardcourts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
