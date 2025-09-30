Left Menu

Sophie Devine: Poised for Impact in Her Last Women's World Cup

Veteran New Zealand cricketer Sophie Devine is gearing up for her fifth and final ICC Women’s World Cup, confident in her skills to lead the White Ferns deep into the tournament. As New Zealand aims to match its T20 success, Devine is committed to ending her career on a victorious note.

30-09-2025
NZ skipper Sophie Devine. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran cricketer Sophie Devine is stepping into her fifth and final ICC Women's World Cup brimming with confidence and a readiness to lead New Zealand's White Ferns. Ahead of their opening match against reigning champions Australia, Devine expressed her determination and positive mindset.

New Zealand's lone World Cup victory in 2000 remains a cherished memory as Devine, a seasoned all-rounder, aims to guide her talented squad towards a deep tournament run akin to their recent T20 World Cup triumph. In her impressive World Cup career, Devine has amassed 669 runs and claimed 12 wickets.

As she reflects on her nearly two-decade-long career, Devine's passion for New Zealand Cricket remains strong. She continues to inspire emerging talent and believes the potential for women's cricket is limitless. Looking to end her World Cup journey with a victory, Devine remains driven by the possibility of her team's success.

