John Cena's Final WWE Match Set for December in Washington DC

In a fitting finale to a spectacular career, WWE legend John Cena will bow out in his final match scheduled for December 13 during 'Saturday Night's Main Event' in Washington D.C. WWE confirmed that Cena, a 17-time world champion, will headline the event, further solidifying his iconic status within the sport. The match will take place at Capital One Arena, organized by WWE and Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the capital.

Cena's career, marked by numerous accolades including 17 World Championships, five U.S. Championship title reigns, and two Royal Rumble victories, celebrated a year-long retirement tour featuring major events such as WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam. Angie M. Gates, President and CEO of Events DC, expressed enthusiasm for hosting the event, emphasizing Washington D.C.'s reputation as the Sports Capital.

The farewell tour included notable matches, with Cena taking on renowned WWE stars Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and CM Punk. A highlight was his narrow runner-up finish to Jey Uso at the Royal Rumble. His storied career, characterized by his in-ring skills and charity work, concludes against another great adversary, AJ Styles, at the 'Crown Jewel' event in Perth on October 11.

