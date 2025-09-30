Left Menu

John Cena's Final WWE Match Set for December in Washington DC

Legendary WWE icon John Cena, a 17-time world champion, will have his farewell match on December 13 during 'Saturday Night's Main Event' in Washington DC. After a year-long retirement tour, Cena's illustrious career ends on a high note, celebrating his remarkable legacy in the nation's capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:35 IST
John Cena's Final WWE Match Set for December in Washington DC
John Cena (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a fitting finale to a spectacular career, WWE legend John Cena will bow out in his final match scheduled for December 13 during 'Saturday Night's Main Event' in Washington D.C. WWE confirmed that Cena, a 17-time world champion, will headline the event, further solidifying his iconic status within the sport. The match will take place at Capital One Arena, organized by WWE and Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the capital.

Cena's career, marked by numerous accolades including 17 World Championships, five U.S. Championship title reigns, and two Royal Rumble victories, celebrated a year-long retirement tour featuring major events such as WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam. Angie M. Gates, President and CEO of Events DC, expressed enthusiasm for hosting the event, emphasizing Washington D.C.'s reputation as the Sports Capital.

The farewell tour included notable matches, with Cena taking on renowned WWE stars Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and CM Punk. A highlight was his narrow runner-up finish to Jey Uso at the Royal Rumble. His storied career, characterized by his in-ring skills and charity work, concludes against another great adversary, AJ Styles, at the 'Crown Jewel' event in Perth on October 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tide: West Bengal's Ongoing Struggle Against Crimes on Women

Rising Tide: West Bengal's Ongoing Struggle Against Crimes on Women

 India
2
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia to Expel Austrian Diplomat

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia to Expel Austrian Diplomat

 Russia
3
Trump Announces Military Equipment Reform Plans

Trump Announces Military Equipment Reform Plans

 United States
4
Tamil Nadu Government Releases Videos to Address Crowd Mismanagement at Vijay's Rally

Tamil Nadu Government Releases Videos to Address Crowd Mismanagement at Vija...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025