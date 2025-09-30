Left Menu

Sumit Antil Secures Triple Triumph at World Para Athletics Championships

Sumit Antil triumphed with his third consecutive gold in the F64 class at the World Para Athletics Championships, breaking his own record with a remarkable throw of 71.37 meters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:57 IST
Sumit Antil Secures Triple Triumph at World Para Athletics Championships
Sumit Antil
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, India's Sumit Antil has secured his third consecutive gold medal at the World Para Athletics Championships. Competing in the F64 class, Antil clinched the title with a record-setting throw on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who has previously achieved gold medals in both the 2023 and 2024 editions of the championships, is also a two-time Paralympics gold medalist, having won in Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024. Furthermore, he remains the reigning champion of the Asian Para Games.

Antil's impressive performance in his fifth attempt saw him surpass his own championships record of 70.83 meters, set in the 2023 edition, with a winning throw that reached 71.37 meters.

TRENDING

1
Starmer Slams Farage Over Immigration Stance Amid Political Showdown

Starmer Slams Farage Over Immigration Stance Amid Political Showdown

 United Kingdom
2
Chhattisgarh's Alarming Rankings in Accidental Deaths and Suicides: NCRB 2023 Report

Chhattisgarh's Alarming Rankings in Accidental Deaths and Suicides: NCRB 202...

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes at Ennore Power Plant: Nine Workers Dead After Steel Arch Collapse

Tragedy Strikes at Ennore Power Plant: Nine Workers Dead After Steel Arch Co...

 India
4
Meghalaya Government Embraces Digital Governance, Settles Historic Land Dispute

Meghalaya Government Embraces Digital Governance, Settles Historic Land Disp...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025