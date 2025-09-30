Sumit Antil Secures Triple Triumph at World Para Athletics Championships

In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, India's Sumit Antil has secured his third consecutive gold medal at the World Para Athletics Championships. Competing in the F64 class, Antil clinched the title with a record-setting throw on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who has previously achieved gold medals in both the 2023 and 2024 editions of the championships, is also a two-time Paralympics gold medalist, having won in Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024. Furthermore, he remains the reigning champion of the Asian Para Games.

Antil's impressive performance in his fifth attempt saw him surpass his own championships record of 70.83 meters, set in the 2023 edition, with a winning throw that reached 71.37 meters.