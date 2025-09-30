Madhya Pradesh Prepares for Historic Women's World Cup Cricket Clash

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, under the leadership of its young president, Mahanaryaman Scindia, is gearing up to host its first Women's World Cup cricket match at Indore's Holkar Stadium. The prestigious event will see Australia and New Zealand battle it out on Wednesday, a significant occasion in the ICC Women's One Day Cricket World Cup.

As part of the preparations, Scindia, who assumed the role on September 2 as the youngest president in the history of the MPCA, confirmed special arrangements to enhance the experience for both the players and spectators. In a bid to make the match accessible to a wider audience, ticket prices have been lowered compared to other international games.

Indore is set to host five matches during the Women's World Cup, including a much-anticipated game between India and England on October 19. The Holkar Stadium, with its capacity of approximately 30,000 spectators, promises to be a vibrant venue for these international clashes.

