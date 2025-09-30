Madhya Pradesh Prepares for Historic Women's World Cup Cricket Clash
Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, led by President Mahanaryaman Scindia, is set to host the first Women's World Cup match at Holkar Stadium, Indore. With special arrangements in place and affordable ticket prices, the event aims to attract diverse spectators and enhance the cricketing experience.
- Country:
- India
The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, under the leadership of its young president, Mahanaryaman Scindia, is gearing up to host its first Women's World Cup cricket match at Indore's Holkar Stadium. The prestigious event will see Australia and New Zealand battle it out on Wednesday, a significant occasion in the ICC Women's One Day Cricket World Cup.
As part of the preparations, Scindia, who assumed the role on September 2 as the youngest president in the history of the MPCA, confirmed special arrangements to enhance the experience for both the players and spectators. In a bid to make the match accessible to a wider audience, ticket prices have been lowered compared to other international games.
Indore is set to host five matches during the Women's World Cup, including a much-anticipated game between India and England on October 19. The Holkar Stadium, with its capacity of approximately 30,000 spectators, promises to be a vibrant venue for these international clashes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
England Lions Set to Roar Down Under: Squad Announced for Australian Tour
Pioneering Maharashtra-Australia Innovation and Skills Hub
Australian Housing Prices Surge Amidst Record Low Listings and Rate Cuts
Ragging Scandal: Engineering Students in Indore Push for 'Gen Z'-Style Protests
Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Shines Again in Australia Tour