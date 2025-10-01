Left Menu

India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opener

India secured a 59-run victory against Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's World Cup opener despite a challenging spell from Sri Lankan spinner Inoka Ranaweera. Key performances from Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur were crucial, alongside strategic bowling from Sneh Rana and Sharma, which secured the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 01-10-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 00:26 IST
India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's national women's cricket team emerged victorious in their opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup against Sri Lanka with a decisive 59-run win. Despite initial setbacks, including losing key wickets, India mounted a strong comeback through a formidable 103-run partnership between Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur.

Sri Lanka's Inoka Ranaweera posed a significant challenge with her four-wicket haul, yet India's depth in batting and precise bowling, highlighted by Sharma and Sneh Rana, ensured a commanding performance. The match, shortened to 47 overs each due to rain, revealed India's strategic prowess and resilience.

Both teams recognized areas for improvement, with Sri Lanka's captain, Chamari Athapaththu, acknowledging fielding errors as critical setbacks. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur, India's skipper, praised her team's ability to handle pressure and highlighted bowlers Sharma and Rana's key contributions as pivotal for future success in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Harvard Deal: A New Chapter in U.S. Education?

Trump's Harvard Deal: A New Chapter in U.S. Education?

 United States
2
Dollar Dips Amid Anticipated U.S. Government Shutdown

Dollar Dips Amid Anticipated U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
3
New Court Ruling Offers Hope to Tierra Amarilla Residents Amid Sinkhole Concerns

New Court Ruling Offers Hope to Tierra Amarilla Residents Amid Sinkhole Conc...

 Global
4
Devastating Earthquake Strikes the Philippines, Leaving Destruction and Fear in Its Wake

Devastating Earthquake Strikes the Philippines, Leaving Destruction and Fear...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025