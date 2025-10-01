India Triumphs Despite Sri Lanka's Spin Challenge in Women's World Cup Opener
India secured a 59-run victory against Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's World Cup opener despite a challenging spell from Sri Lankan spinner Inoka Ranaweera. Key performances from Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur were crucial, alongside strategic bowling from Sneh Rana and Sharma, which secured the win.
India's national women's cricket team emerged victorious in their opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup against Sri Lanka with a decisive 59-run win. Despite initial setbacks, including losing key wickets, India mounted a strong comeback through a formidable 103-run partnership between Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur.
Sri Lanka's Inoka Ranaweera posed a significant challenge with her four-wicket haul, yet India's depth in batting and precise bowling, highlighted by Sharma and Sneh Rana, ensured a commanding performance. The match, shortened to 47 overs each due to rain, revealed India's strategic prowess and resilience.
Both teams recognized areas for improvement, with Sri Lanka's captain, Chamari Athapaththu, acknowledging fielding errors as critical setbacks. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur, India's skipper, praised her team's ability to handle pressure and highlighted bowlers Sharma and Rana's key contributions as pivotal for future success in the tournament.
