Perth Stadium to Host Opening Match of 2027 Men's Rugby World Cup

Preparations for the 2027 Men's Rugby World Cup are underway, with Perth Stadium, Western Australia, announced as the opening match's venue. The Wallabies are set to face a yet-to-be-decided opponent in this anticipated event on October 1, 2027.

The tournament spans six weeks, culminating in the final at Sydney's Olympic Stadium on November 13. December 3 marks the draw date when all 24 teams will learn their pool stage opponents through a live broadcast, setting the stage for intense competition.

The expanded format features six pools of four teams, determined by men's rankings after the November internationals. As the qualification process nears completion, 23 teams are confirmed, with the final spot to be contested in Dubai this November. The World Rugby chairman hails this expansion as a pivotal moment offering more nations the chance to compete on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)