Perth Stadium to Host Opening Match of 2027 Men's Rugby World Cup

The 2027 Men's Rugby World Cup will kick off at Perth Stadium, Australia, with the Wallabies playing in the first match. The expanded tournament includes 24 teams and concludes in Sydney. Key dates include a team draw this December and final qualification rounds in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 01-10-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 09:50 IST
Preparations for the 2027 Men's Rugby World Cup are underway, with Perth Stadium, Western Australia, announced as the opening match's venue. The Wallabies are set to face a yet-to-be-decided opponent in this anticipated event on October 1, 2027.

The tournament spans six weeks, culminating in the final at Sydney's Olympic Stadium on November 13. December 3 marks the draw date when all 24 teams will learn their pool stage opponents through a live broadcast, setting the stage for intense competition.

The expanded format features six pools of four teams, determined by men's rankings after the November internationals. As the qualification process nears completion, 23 teams are confirmed, with the final spot to be contested in Dubai this November. The World Rugby chairman hails this expansion as a pivotal moment offering more nations the chance to compete on a global stage.

