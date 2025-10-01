Left Menu

Amanjot Kaur: From Setback to Triumphant Leap

Amanjot Kaur, despite facing injuries and setbacks, has emerged as a key player for India in the Women's World Cup. Her recent counterattacking performance against Sri Lanka highlights her resilience and skill as an all-rounder. With a strategic rest period before the tournament, she aims to continue her impactful performances.

Amanjot Kaur
  • Country:
  • India

Amanjot Kaur's journey from injuries to a match-winning performance for India exemplifies resilience and determination. After a stressful eight-month recovery period, she returned to make her mark on the Women's World Cup, playing a pivotal role against Sri Lanka.

Her partnership with Deepti Sharma was instrumental in India's 59-run victory under challenging conditions. Battling at No. 8, Kaur showcased her skill and composure, rescuing the team from a precarious 124/6.

Despite speculation surrounding her absence from the Australia series, Kaur clarified her need for rest rather than injury concerns, ensuring she could contribute fresh energy to India's World Cup campaign. As India prepares to face Pakistan, Kaur remains unfazed, geared up for more on-field triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

