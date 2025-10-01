Left Menu

India's Olympic Dream: Momentum Builds for 2036 Games

International Paralympic Committee Chief Andrew Parsons highlights India's advancing position in its bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Praising the country's economic growth and sporting momentum, Parsons emphasizes the central government's support, particularly that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The bid is currently in the 'Continuous Dialogue' phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The International Paralympic Committee's chief, Andrew Parsons, noted India's growing momentum in its ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Speaking at a press conference, Parsons praised the nation's economic and sporting progress, which has bolstered its standing in the Olympic bid process.

Having witnessed India's successful hosting of the World Para Athletics Championships, Parsons commended the strong support from the Indian government, including backing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stressed the importance of such leadership support for a nation's Olympic aspirations, drawing parallels with his home country, Brazil.

While cricket joins the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, it remains distant from the Paralympics; however, initiatives like India's para-cricket could change that in the future. The bid for the 2036 Games continues in 'Continuous Dialogue' with the IOC despite a temporary pause in the selection process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

