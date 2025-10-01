India's Olympic Dream: Momentum Builds for 2036 Games

The International Paralympic Committee's chief, Andrew Parsons, noted India's growing momentum in its ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Speaking at a press conference, Parsons praised the nation's economic and sporting progress, which has bolstered its standing in the Olympic bid process.

Having witnessed India's successful hosting of the World Para Athletics Championships, Parsons commended the strong support from the Indian government, including backing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stressed the importance of such leadership support for a nation's Olympic aspirations, drawing parallels with his home country, Brazil.

While cricket joins the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, it remains distant from the Paralympics; however, initiatives like India's para-cricket could change that in the future. The bid for the 2036 Games continues in 'Continuous Dialogue' with the IOC despite a temporary pause in the selection process.

