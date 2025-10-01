FIFA World Cup 2026: Ticket Sales Ignite Global Anticipation

The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has kicked off, with ticket sales generating global excitement despite a lack of finalized match schedules. As announced, seats will be available starting next Wednesday for those selected from a pool of 4.5 million eager applicants across 216 countries and territories.

While the host nations—the U.S., Canada, and Mexico—will automatically qualify, a total of 30 positions remain unclaimed, with participating countries including soccer giants like Argentina and Brazil. Meanwhile, immigration concerns loom over the eagerness, with the U.S. undergoing a stringent visa crackdown that could potentially impact travel plans for international fans.

To heighten anticipation, partnerships with companies such as Verizon and American Airlines offer alternative ways to access tickets, while dynamic pricing will introduce flexibility in purchase options. With matches slated to unfold across 16 venues in North America, the World Cup promises to be an event uniting a diverse array of enthusiasts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)