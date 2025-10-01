Left Menu

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ticket Sales Ignite Global Anticipation

Ticket sales for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have begun, sparking immense interest despite uncertainties surrounding match schedules and travel logistics. With the U.S., Canada, and Mexico set as host nations, millions of soccer fans applied for tickets. The tournament may face challenges with visa requirements amid the U.S. immigration crackdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:57 IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Ticket Sales Ignite Global Anticipation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has kicked off, with ticket sales generating global excitement despite a lack of finalized match schedules. As announced, seats will be available starting next Wednesday for those selected from a pool of 4.5 million eager applicants across 216 countries and territories.

While the host nations—the U.S., Canada, and Mexico—will automatically qualify, a total of 30 positions remain unclaimed, with participating countries including soccer giants like Argentina and Brazil. Meanwhile, immigration concerns loom over the eagerness, with the U.S. undergoing a stringent visa crackdown that could potentially impact travel plans for international fans.

To heighten anticipation, partnerships with companies such as Verizon and American Airlines offer alternative ways to access tickets, while dynamic pricing will introduce flexibility in purchase options. With matches slated to unfold across 16 venues in North America, the World Cup promises to be an event uniting a diverse array of enthusiasts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Gaza Plan: A Stepping Stone or Stumbling Block for the Palestinian Authority?

Trump's Gaza Plan: A Stepping Stone or Stumbling Block for the Palestinian A...

 Global
2
BJP Takes Stand Against Spokesperson's Death Threats

BJP Takes Stand Against Spokesperson's Death Threats

 India
3
Stellar Market Debut: Jain Resource Recycling Surges Over 37%

Stellar Market Debut: Jain Resource Recycling Surges Over 37%

 India
4
Naftogaz Secures €300 Million for Winter Gas Amidst Production Challenges

Naftogaz Secures €300 Million for Winter Gas Amidst Production Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025