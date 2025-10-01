Mitch Marsh's Spectacular Knock Leads Australia to Victory in Chappell-Hadlee Opener
Mitch Marsh delivered a masterclass with the bat, scoring an explosive 85 from just 43 deliveries to guide Australia to a comfortable six-wicket win against New Zealand in their first Twenty20 international clash for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy.
On a night marked by blustery winds and chilly conditions at Bay Oval, Marsh's aggressive innings set the tone for Australia as they chased down New Zealand's 181-6 with 21 balls to spare. The Australian innings, marked by 20 boundaries and nine maximums, featured a strong performance from Marcus Stoinis, who sealed the win with a boundary on his first ball faced.
Marsh, who shared significant partnerships with Travis Head and Matthew Short, expressed the importance of starting the series with a win. Meanwhile, despite a valiant effort from New Zealand's Tim Robinson, who scored an unbeaten 106, the hosts remained outplayed.
