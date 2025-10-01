Left Menu

BCCI's Centre of Excellence: The Nucleus of Indian Sports Mastery

Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal lauds the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru as a premier facility catering to athletes. With amenities from training to recovery, it supports various sports beyond cricket. Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja, reflecting on their experiences, emphasize its unparalleled contribution to sports development in India.

Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a nod to Indian sports excellence, star cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal extolled the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, citing its comprehensive infrastructure as pivotal for athletes. Jaiswal praised the CoE not just as a cricket oasis but a haven for multiple sports in India, offering diverse facilities essential for athlete development.

During a BCCI-posted video, Jaiswal expressed his appreciation for the center's setup, highlighting the practice, training, and recovery amenities that leave no stone unturned. It is a sanctuary where sportsmen can hone their skills and achieve match fitness. "It's absolutely amazing," he stated, underscoring the CoE's role in nurturing sports talent.

Ravindra Jadeja, the world's top Test all-rounder, also acknowledged the CoE's impact, noting its all-encompassing resources for international players, from the gym to the nets. With the Test series against the West Indies on the horizon, Jadeja assumes vice-captaincy in the absence of Rishabh Pant, further spotlighting India's cricketing depth and the CoE's integral role in such talents' evolution.

