Gardner's Heroics Propel Australia to Victory in World Cup Opener

In a thrilling Women's World Cup opener, Australia's Ashleigh Gardner demonstrated her prowess by scoring her second ODI century, steering the team to a commanding 326 against New Zealand. Despite an early setback, Australia's innings were revitalized by Gardner's exceptional 115 off 83 balls.

New Zealand's bowling attack, led by Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr, initially rattled the Australian lineup, dismissing key players cheaply. However, Gardner's resilience and strategic partnerships helped the defending champions recover from a precarious 128/5.

Australia's decision to bat first, made by captain Alyssa Healy, paid off in the end as Gardner's century became the linchpin of their innings. With bowlers like Amelia Kerr and Bree Illing also challenging the batswomen, Gardner's knock stood out, setting the stage for a promising World Cup campaign.